

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday despite the overnight rally on Wall Street, as investors continued to digest the potential implications of the change in the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.



The central bank has indicated it no longer expects to raise interest rates this year as recent U.S. data has pointed to a slowdown in economic growth. This compares to the Federal Reserve's December projections indicating two rate hikes this year.



The Australian market is advancing following the rally on Wall Street. All sectors, with the exception of gold miners, are in positive territory.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is up 49.20 points or 0.80 percent to 6,216.40, after touching a high of 6,223.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 47.80 points or 0.76 percent to 6,301.30. Australian shares closed little changed on Thursday, with a positive bias.



Tech stocks are among the notable gainers. Altium is up almost 1 percent, Afterpay Touch is rising more than 1 percent and Appen is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Group is up 0.2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent, Santos is higher by more than 1 percent and Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent despite lower crude oil prices.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent.



Suncorp Group shareholders will receive a special dividend of 8 cents per share following the banking and insurance company's sale of its Australian life insurance unit to a local subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Group for A$725 million. Shares of Suncorp are advancing almost 2 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are weak even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is declining more than 2 percent.



Shares of St. Barbara are falling almost 32 percent after the gold miner said it would have to spend A$100 million to install additional ventilation and cooling to extend mining at the Gwalia mine in Western Australia. The company also lowered its production outlook for fiscal 2019 and added that production for fiscal 2020 will remain constrained until the ventilation is installed.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7113, down from $0.7146 on Thursday.



The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors also digested weak Japanese economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 32.50 points or 0.15 percent to 21,576.42, after touching a high of 21,713.26 in early trades. The Japanese market was closed on Thursday for the Vernal Equinox holiday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Sony is losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent.



Shares of Eisai Co. were untraded after it was hit with a flood of sell orders following the Japanese drugmaker and its partner Biogen's decision on Thursday to end two late-stage clinical trials of their experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease, aducanumab.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are rising more than 5 percent each. Among the major automakers, Honda is declining almost 2 percent, while Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.7 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yaskawa Electric is higher by 4 percent.



On the flip side, Astellas Pharma is lower by 4 percent, Otsuka Holdings is declining 3 percent and Nissan Chemical is losing more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract at a steady pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.9. That's unchanged from the February reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide inflation in Japan was up 0.2 percent on year in February. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and unchanged from the January reading.



Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.7 percent - again missing expectations for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Japan will also release final January results for its leading and coincident indexes as well as February data for supermarket and department store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the rally after a batch of largely upbeat U.S. data offset economic concerns raised by the Federal Reserve no longer forecasting interest rate hikes this year. Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 16.



The Dow climbed 216.84 points or 0.8 percent to 25,962.51, the Nasdaq surged up 109.99 points or 1.4 percent to 7,838.96 and the S&P 500 jumped 30.65 points or 1.1 percent to 2,854.88.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures retreated from multi-month highs and settled in negative territory on Thursday as weak economic outlook triggered concerns about energy demand. WTI crude for May ended down $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $59.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



