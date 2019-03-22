

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products due to possible extraneous material contamination, specifically pieces of metal.



This problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018, and bear establishment number 'P-7221' on the back of the product package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.



The products subject to recall include, 5-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen 'Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE' with 'BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,' case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive);



25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen 'Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT' with 'BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,' case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive); and



20-lb. cases of frozen 'SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE' with 'BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,' and case code 3348CNQ03.



