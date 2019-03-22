

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may drift lower at open on Friday as the dollar eased against a basket of currencies on news of Brexit deadline extension.



The British pound edged higher after EU leaders agreed on a plan to delay the Article 50 process for another two weeks until April 12.



Prime Minister Theresa May will have an extra two months until May 22 if she builds support for pushing her withdrawal deal through Parliament.



Asian stocks fluctuated before moving lower as caution set in ahead of U.S.-China trade talks beginning in Beijing next week.



A new round of high-level U.S.-China trade negotiations will take place next Thursday and Friday while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to meet officials in Washington in early April.



CNBC said citing sources familiar with the matter that U.S. President Donald Trump wants China to 'double or triple' its offer to buy up to $1.2 trillion of American products over six years.



Gold extended losses to move further away from a three-week peak hit in the previous session, while oil prices eased from 2019 highs on growth concerns.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors cheered upbeat economic data and Apple shares soared ahead of the company's expected streaming service debut next week.



The Dow climbed 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 surged 1.4 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively to reach their best closing levels in well over five months.



European markets fell for a second day running on Thursday as banks suffered losses in a low-rate environment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower as the Bank of England held rates steady amid rising uncertainty about Brexit.



The German DAX dropped half a percent and France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.9 percent, led by a surge in energy shares and a weaker pound.



