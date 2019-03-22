

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) said that Keith Williams, currently Deputy Chairman, will succeed Les Owen as Chairman with effect from 22 May 2019, following the announcement of Royal Mail's Full Year 2018-19 Results. Les Owen will step down as Chairman and as a Director with effect from 22 May 2019.



Keith Williams was appointed to the Royal Mail plc Board on 1 January 2018. He was appointed Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee in July 2018, and Deputy Chairman in November 2018. His appointment follows a search process led by the Senior Independent Director, Orna Ni-Chionna, with support from a leading executive search agency. A number of potential external candidates were considered.



Separately, Aviva announced that Keith Williams will be stepping down as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of its Audit Committee immediately following the conclusion of the company's AGM on 23 May 2019.



Following his appointment as Chairman of Royal Mail Group plc with effect from 22 May 2019, Aviva said that Keith Williams will retire from the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination, Governance and Risk Committees following the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 23 May 2019. Keith joined the Aviva Board in August 2016.



Keith was first appointed to the Board of Royal Mail Group plc on 1 January 2018. Keith is also Chair of Halfords Group plc, Deputy Chairman of John Lewis and is Chair of the Rail Review.



Aviva noted that Glyn Barker, Senior Independent Director, will re-assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee in the interim period. The succession planning process for appointing a permanent replacement is well advanced.



