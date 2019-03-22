

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) announced it will design, construct and own a new Air Separation Unit or ASU, on the Severstal CherMK site in Cherepovets producing 2,000 tons of oxygen per day. The project will be operated by Air Liquide Severstal, a joint-venture between Air Liquide and Severstal. Air Liquide will invest around 50 million euros in the construction of the Air Separation Unit. This will bring the total production capacity of Air Liquide above 7,000 tons of oxygen per day on the site.



The large-scale ASU, which is planned to be operational by the end of 2020, will enable improving significantly the energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions by 20.000 tons/year. This will contribute to reach the climate ambitions of the Air Liquide Group of reducing its carbon intensity by 30% between 2015 and 2025.



