sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,33 Euro		-0,02
-5,71 %
WKN: A0MR3W ISIN: GB00B1VYCH82 Ticker-Symbol: TCG 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,318
0,333
11:05
0,325
0,328
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC0,33-5,71 %