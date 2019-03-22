

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group plc (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) announced new measures to streamline its UK retail network as part of an ongoing programme to address changing customer behaviour. The announced measures include the closure of 21 stores across the country, reducing the UK retail estate to 566 shops, which would result in an expected 102 customer-facing roles being made redundant. The Group noted that a further 218 store-based roles are proposed to be removed across the network following a review of the retail workforce.



Thomas Cook said more and more holidaymakers are switching online, accounting for 64% of all Thomas Cook bookings in the UK last year. Growth in online has been the fastest in all sales channels, rising by 30% in 2018, the Group said.



