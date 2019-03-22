

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Friday as weak euro zone data rekindled growth worries.



A gauge of Eurozone manufacturing activity dropped further to a 71-month low of 47.6 in March versus 49.5 expected and 49.3 in the previous month.



The services PMI also dipped to 52.7 from 52.8, raising concerns that the economic downturn is gaining momentum.



Meanwhile, traders remained focused on Brexit developments as well as the next round of U.S.-China trade talks beginning next week, following a series of conflicting reports over the progress of negotiations.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down half a percent at 378.86 in opening deals after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 was down 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.9 percent.



Banks extended losses from the previous session, with Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole all falling over 1 percent.



BP Plc dropped half a percent and Tullow Oil lost 1.6 percent as oil hovered slightly below 2019 highs on growth concerns.



Travel firm Thomas Cook declined 2.7 percent as it announced new measures to streamline its U.K. retail network as part of an ongoing program to address changing customer behavior.



Postal service Royal Mail fell over 2 percent after appointing Keith Williams as its new Chairman.



Engineering company Smiths Group advanced 1.8 percent on news it would spin off its medical devices business as a new U.K.-listed company.



Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, rallied 3.2 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Swiss drug major Novartis edged up slightly after confirming that certain important conditions precedent for the 100 percent spin-off of the Alcon eye care business have been met.



Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics were moving higher after Apple and other technology companies led a surge in U.S. shares overnight.



