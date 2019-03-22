

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB114.81 million, or RMB2.92 per share. This compares with RMB22.47 million, or RMB0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB111.79 million or RMB2.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to RMB7.72 billion from RMB6.35 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB111.79 Mln. vs. RMB41.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB2.84 vs. RMB1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB7.72 Bln vs. RMB6.35 Bln last year.



