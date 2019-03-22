

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell around 1 percent on Friday amid concerns that slowing global growth may dent fuel demand.



Global benchmark Brent crude fell nearly 1 percent to $67.20 per barrel after hitting a four-month high of $68.69 per barrel in the previous session.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.9 percent at $59.42 per barrel after hitting a 2019 high of $60.39 the previous day.



Growth worries resurfaced as the composite PMI for the euro zone declined from 51.9 to 51.3 in March, giving little hope of recovery in the first quarter.



Trade worries also linger ahead of the next round of U.S.-China trade talks beginning next week.



U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that he would likely keep tariffs on Chinese goods for a 'substantial period' until he is sure Beijing is complying with any trade agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX