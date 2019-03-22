

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced, in view of the gloomier sentiment and numerous economic and political uncertainties, it anticipates, for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2019: a slight increase in sales to above 9.5 billion euros; earnings before taxes of between 125 million euros and 175 million euros; and a return on capital employed that is tangibly below the previous year's figure.



Taking the Group's development over the past year and the outlook for 2019 into consideration, Salzgitter AG proposed to pay dividend of 0.55 euros for the financial year 2018, which represents increase of 20% compared with 2017.



Against the backdrop of the market environment currently to be expected and the dependence of the earnings of Salzgitter AG on its subsidiaries, the company anticipates unappropriated retained earnings for the financial year 2019 that are slightly below the level of the previous year. The unappropriated retained earnings in the annual financial statements of Salzgitter AG drawn up under German commercial law are the determining factor for the ability to pay dividend.



