

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse (CS) reported Group CEO Thiam's proposed total compensation for 2018 of CHF 12.65 million, 13% higher than it was for the prior year, before the voluntary reduction in his 2017 LTI award. For 2018, the Group CEO's STI maximum opportunity was increased by CHF 1.0 million, from 1.5 times base salary to 1.83 times base salary. The company said this adjustment is designed to acknowledge the strong performance of Thiam over the course of his tenure to date and the successful execution of the three-year restructuring program.



Overall Group compensation and benefits expense for 2018 decreased by 7%, to CHF 9.62 billion from CHF 10.37 billion in 2017 .



The Board approved a total Group variable incentive compensation pool of CHF 3.19 billion, stable compared with 2017. The Group variable incentive compensation pool includes the amounts for the Executive Board and the CEO.



