

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said Friday it is launching 16 consecutive days of big discounts on a wide selection of the hottest items and deals this Spring.



Each day from Sunday, March 24 through April 8, eBay will unveil a new offer daily at 8am PT on eBay.com/Deals.



Shoppers can score surprise savings, have access to huge Spring sales, and all deals ship for free across sports memorabilia and apparel, to sporting goods, tech, fashion, and home & garden.



Shoppers can discover spring's best prices across thousands of deals, with major brands including Apple, Xbox, Sony, Bose, Google Home, Dyson, DeWalt and adidas.



'Whether it's a backyard transformation, team apparel for game day, or a wardrobe upgrade, we're tapping into consumers' springtime mindsets and giving our shoppers amazing prices on exactly what they need to refresh this season from our dynamic marketplace. For 16 days, we're giving our shoppers unbeatable savings on home, tech, fashion, sporting goods and more, all with free shipping,' said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer, eBay Americas and Global Brand Lead.



The sixteen days of sweets deals include Fan Gear on March 24, with up to 60 percent savings on brands including Champion and NCAA; and Gamer Gear on March 25, with major tech savings on HP Gaming Monitors, HyperX Gaming Headsets and an Xbox One X Bundle.



Sweet Deals on other days in March include Fashion Forward on March 26, Home Improvement on March 27, Audiophile Deals o March 28, Pedal to the Metal on March 29, Spring Upgrade on March 30, and Sportswear Steals on March 31.



In April, Sweet Deals include Connected Home on April 1, Spring Refresh on April 2, Hot Toys on April 3, Hit the Road on April 4, Dyson Deals on April 5, Must-Haves for Mon on April 6, Gadgets Galore on April 7, and Smart Zone on April 8.



eBay said its Best Price Guarantee program will assure shoppers the best price possible, as the company is offering 110 percent of the price difference of eligible competitors' prices.



