

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QFC, a division of Kroger Co. (KR), will no longer offer single-use plastic bags, Beginning April 1.



Kroger said that throughout the month of April, QFC will donate $1 for each reusable bag sold in its stores to The Nature Conservancy, a global nonprofit committed to protecting the earth's lands and waters.



Last August, Kroger announced a national plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags in all stores as part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste across the company.



