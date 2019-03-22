

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC said that the first shipments of the new 2019 Fiat 500X have arrived on U.S. soil at the Port of Baltimore (Maryland). Following Baltimore, additional units will arrive at various ports throughout the country.



The 2019 Fiat 500X is available in three model configurations - Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus - and has a starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $25,785 (including destination).



The 2019 Fiat 500X will arrive in FIAT studios throughout the country this spring.



Starting at $25,785, the Fiat 500X Pop features the all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive capability and the Dynamic Selector System. Classic Italian style is complemented with 17-inch silver aluminum wheels, projector headlamps and new LED daytime running lamps and tail lamps, plus power and heated mirrors with turn signals.



Starting at $27,290, the Fiat 500X Trekking builds on the Pop model and adds a rugged front fascia with black grille and metallic surround, as well as a rear fascia that includes a metallic appearance.



Starting at $30,490, Trekking Plus adds additional premium content and style including 17-inch matte black machined aluminum wheels, chromed daylight opening (DLO) molding and LED projector headlamps.



