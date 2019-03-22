

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) announced that its Board has approved the appointment of Jayson Penn, current President of Pilgrim's USA, to succeed Bill Lovette as President and CEO. Lovette will remain available to provide strategic advisory services to the company through July 2020. Penn will assume the position of President and CEO immediately.



Penn joined Pilgrim's in March 2011 and has served as Senior Vice President of the Commercial Business Group, Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations and, most recently, as President of Pilgrim's USA. He has also served on the board and the executive committee of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council and currently serves on the board and executive committee of the National Chicken Council and the board of The World Poultry Foundation.



'The Board's decision is further validation of the Pilgrim's strategy, implemented in 2012, to create a unique, diversified portfolio across multiple geographies, with a focus on key customers and operational excellence, to generate more consistent and higher margins. Jayson has been at the forefront of this strategy and we are confident in his ability to continue to create shareholder value,' said Gilberto Tomazoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



