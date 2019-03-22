sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,85 Euro		+0,97
+5,43 %
WKN: A0YJBW ISIN: US72147K1088 Ticker-Symbol: 6PP 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PILGRIMS PRIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PILGRIMS PRIDE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,966
19,029
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PILGRIMS PRIDE CORPORATION
PILGRIMS PRIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PILGRIMS PRIDE CORPORATION18,85+5,43 %