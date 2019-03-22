

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - shares of Avon Products Inc. (AVP) climbed 6 percent in Friday regular trading, after the Wall Street Journal said the company has discussed a sale to Brazilian rival Natura & Co., citing a person familiar with the matter.



The Journal reported talks include the possibility that Natura would acquire Avon's North American business, which is a separate company, in addition to the listed company which operates around the world. Avon sold its North America business to private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP in 2016.



AVP is trading at $2.95, up $0.17 or 6.1 percent.



