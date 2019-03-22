

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that its Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend increase to the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2019, reaching a record high with a dividend proposal of 0.71 euros per share for fiscal 2018, compared to 0.65 euros per share reported last year.



Based on the approximately 74.0 million shares currently entitled to a dividend payment, the total payout would increase to 52.5 million euros, compared to 48.1 million euros last year. As measured by the free cash flow, the payout ratio would be more than 28 percent.



