

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign and delivered a confidential report to Attorney General William Barr.



Barr sent a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees saying that he is reviewing the report and could advise them of Mueller's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.



The Attorney General, who was sworn as the nation's top law enforcement official just over a month ago, said he would consult with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and Mueller to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public.



'I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,' Barr wrote.



Following the news that the report was submitted to Barr, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were quick to call for the full report to be made public.



'Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,' Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.



Pelosi and Schumer argued Barr must not give Trump, his lawyers or his staff any 'sneak preview' of Mueller's findings or evidence and that the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what information is made public.



Indications that Mueller is not recommending any further indictments has been described as a victory by allies of Trump, who has repeatedly claimed there was 'no collusion' between his campaign and the Russians.



The news that Mueller's report has been submitted has already led to considerable speculation among political observers about its contents.



