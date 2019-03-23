

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products Inc. (AVP) confirmed there have been preliminary discussions with Natura & Co. regarding a potential transaction.



The Company does not intend to comment further at this time.



Avon noted that its management team remains focused on the turnaround strategy that it has articulated to investors to drive long-term value for our shareholders.



Previously, the Wall Street Journal said Avon Products has discussed a sale to Brazilian rival Natura & Co.



The Journal reported talks include the possibility that Natura would acquire Avon's North American business, which is a separate company, in addition to the listed company which operates around the world. Avon sold its North America business to private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP in 2016.



