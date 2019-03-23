

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav received $129.4 million pay package in 2018.



Zaslav received stock options valued at $102.1 million and about $14.8 million of restricted stock, according to a regulatory filing Friday from Discovery. He also collected $3 million in salary and a $9 million bonus. The prior year he got $42.2 million.



Zaslav, 59, has been among the best-paid executives in the media industry for years. He joined Discovery in 2007 from NBCUniversal and helped take the company public the following year. In 2014, he received a package valued at $156 million, most of which came from special awards tied to a contract extension.



