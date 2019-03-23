

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group and Glencore Plc halted output at energy and metals operations across Australia as two severe cyclones simultaneously approached the coast for the first time since 2015.



BHP stopped output at the Pyrenees oil project off Western Australia as cyclone Veronica tracked toward a hub of liquefied natural gas and iron-ore export operations. Ships left ports and workers fled the region ahead of forecasts destructive wind and heavy rain. In the north, cyclone Trevor has already made landfall.



