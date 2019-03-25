

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said that it agreed to acquire Brammer Bio for about $1.7 billion in cash.



Brammer Bio is on track to deliver $250 million of revenue in 2019 and expects to continue to exceed the projected market growth rate of 25 percent over the mid-term. Thermo Fisher expects the business to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share by $0.10 in the first full year of ownership.



Brammer Bio is a viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), enabling biopharma customers to deliver breakthrough medicines to patients by unleashing the potential of gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies. The business has nearly 600 employees at primary locations in Massachusetts and Florida.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2019.It is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



Upon completion, Brammer Bio will become part of Thermo Fisher's pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Services Segment.



