

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc. (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) on Monday issued a statement regarding response from Debenhams plc (DEB.L) about Sports Direct's proposal in respect of the potential acquisition of Magasin Du Nord, Debenhams' Danish business.



Sports Direct confirmed making an offer to the board of Debenhams for Magasin. Sports Direct said it believes the offer represents in excess of fair value and addresses Debenhams' immediate liquidity concerns.



On March 22, Debenhams confirmed receiving a proposal from Sports Direct in connection with a proposed acquisition of Magasin du Nord, conditional upon Mike Ashley being appointed as the CEO of Debenhams. The company then said the proposal was without any commitment to participate in the wider financing solution.



Sports Direct now said it did not receive a response to its invitation to Debenhams to provide further details of its valuation should Debenhams believe Magasin to be worth more than the 100 million pounds offered.



Sports Direct said its representatives and advisors have participated in discussions with Debenhams' advisory group. However, it cannot be said that the board of Debenhams has actively engaged in these discussions or are open to any form of alternative proposal from any third party. This lack of engagement and the related limited access to information has made it very difficult for Sports Direct to present a proposal that addresses Debenhams' funding and restructuring requirements beyond the immediate liquidity need, it said.



In any event, Sports Direct believes that as a result of the entry into of Debenhams' recent financing arrangements, the outcome of any negotiation with a party other than Debenhams' current lenders may be not be within the board's control.



Sports Direct said it does not consider House of Fraser to be a competitor of Debenhams. In any event, were Ashley to become CEO of Debenhams he would, as previously announced, step down from his roles at Sports Direct. He would also be subject to fiduciary duties to Debenhams. Sports Direct would strongly recommend that the Debenhams board reconsiders the offers made by Sports Direct to date and their own duties as directors of Debenhams.



