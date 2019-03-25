

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said it convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes. The agenda includes proposals to re-appoint Frans van Houten as President/Chef Executive officer and member of the Board of Management, and Abhijit Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management fulfilling the role of Chief financial officer.



The AGM agenda also includes proposals to re-appoint David Pyott as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect, and to appoint Elizabeth Doherty as a member of the Supervisory Board per August 1, 2019.



Ms Doherty is a senior finance executive with 30 years of international finance experience in large multi-national organizations across a range of industries. She has extensive operational experience in international consumer and retail businesses, specifically with branding, marketing and online sales.



As previously reported, Heino von Prondzynski, whose third term will expire at the end of the AGM 2019, and Jackson Tai, whose second term will expire, will step down as members of the Supervisory Board.



Furthermore, the agenda includes the proposal to re-appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the external auditor of Philips. The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam on Thursday May 9, 2019.



Separately, Royal Philips announced that it is expanding its radiology solutions portfolio with teleradiology services, aimed at addressing the increasing shortage of radiologists, as well as the pressing need to improve access to precision diagnoses.



Philips' new telehealth services will build on its cloud-based radiology informatics portfolio of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) solutions, combined with advanced analytics, visualization and workflow applications, to now also include advanced teleradiology viewing and reporting capabilities, on-call radiologist services, and related exam workflow enhancement applications.



Teleradiology involves the remote interpretation of patient images from medical imaging exams, such as CT, MR, and X-ray exams, by radiologists without needing them to be in the same location as the patient.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX