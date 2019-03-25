

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L) announced that Karim Bitar, CEO, will be stepping down from the Board from 16 September 2019. He will be taking the Chief Executive Officer position at ConvaTec Group Plc from 30 September 2019. Genus plc said its Board has commenced a search to identify his successor.



Karim Bitar said: 'ConvaTec competes in attractive chronic care markets and has a solid portfolio of products and services. I am excited by the opportunity to lead ConvaTec to stronger and sustainable rates of profitable growth. ConvaTec has the potential to achieve market leadership across its franchises, by focusing on innovation and execution excellence and by leveraging its global presence.'



Since 2011, Karim Bitar has been CEO of Genus Plc. Prior to Genus, Karim spent 15 years in various roles with increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly where from 2008 he was President of Europe, Australia and Canada.



