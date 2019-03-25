

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The aussie rose to 0.7090 against the greenback and 78.06 against the yen, from its early 5-day low of 0.7065 and 1-1/2-month low of 77.54, respectively.



The aussie recovered to 1.0299 against the kiwi, off its early near 3-month low of 1.0276.



Against the loonie, the aussie edged up to 0.9513, reversing from an early low of 0.9493.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 0.73 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the kiwi and 0.96 against the loonie.



