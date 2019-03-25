

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Monday to extend losses from the previous session as bond markets signaled the risk of economic recession in the U.S. and Brexit-related uncertainty persisted.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting to stay in power in the face of a reported coup after a government minister warned MPs of a potential general election.



U.S.-China trade talks also continued to be in focus ahead of another round of high-level negotiations set to begin in Beijing this week.



The benchmark DAX was down 26 points or 0.23 percent at 11,338 in opening deals after losing 1.6 percent in the previous session.



Chemicals giant Bayer tumbled 2.8 percent as its management retained the backing of its supervisory board.



Banks extended Friday's losses, with Commerzbank declining half a percent and Deutsche Bank losing 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX