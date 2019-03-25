

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Rockmart, Ga. establishment Tip Top Poultry, Inc. is recalling approximately 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meat products due to presence of soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The products are labeled as fully cooked diced white chicken meat products but contain fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips products.



This problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a customer and notified FSIS on March 22, 2019. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The products were produced on February 15, 2019 and bear establishment number 'P-17453' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The products subject to recall include 10-lb. case containing two 5-lb. plastic bag packages of 'GordonT CHOICE All Natural* Diced White Chicken Meat,' case code 599697, and 'PACKDATE 02/15/19.'



