

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Claremont, N.H. establishment North Country Smokehouse is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.



The ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced on February 7, 2019 and February 8, 2019 and bear establishment number 'EST. 5390A' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered on March 18, 2019 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The products subject to recall, include, 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing 'NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA' with 'USE BY 05/09/19.';



12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing 'NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA' with 'USE BY 04/23/19.'; and



1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing 'KILCHURN ESTATE SMOKED KIELBASA' with 'USE BY 05/09/19.'



