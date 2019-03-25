

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence strengthened in March, after weakening in the previous six months, reports said Monday citing data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute.



The Ifo business confidence index rose to 99.6, while economists' had expected the reading to remain unchanged at February's score of 98.5.



The index rose for the first time since August 2018.



The expectations measure of the survey climbed to 95.6 from 93.8 in February. Economists had forecast a score of 94.



The current assessment index edged up to 103.8 from 103.4 in February. Economists had expected the index to ease to 102.9.



