

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Monday, adding to steep losses posted in the previous session, as weak data deepened fears about faltering global growth, risks of a disorderly Brexit mounted and investors looked forward to another round of high-level negotiations set to begin in Beijing this week.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3 percent at 374.99 in opening deals after declining 1.2 percent on Friday.



French shares were marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.1 percent while the German DAX was up 0.2 percent.



German chemicals giant Bayer tumbled 2.8 percent as its management retained the backing of its supervisory board.



Sanofi shed 1 percent as the U.S. FDA declined to approve a drug developed by the French company and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Shares of Leeds Group plc declined 6.4 percent in London after the company focused on the import and sale of fabric said its profit before tax for the full year 2019 is expected to be below the Board's expectations.



Satellite operator Inmarsat soared 8.4 percent after it agreed to a $3.4bn (£2.6bn) takeover by a private equity-led consortium.



Wood Group slumped 5.4 percent after it agreed the sale of its Terra Nova Technologies business, a conveying and material handling systems solutions business, to Cementation Americas.



Provident Financial dropped more than 1 percent after reiterating its opposition to a 'risky and flawed' hostile offer from Non-Standard Finance Plc.



In economic releases, German business confidence strengthened in March, after weakening in the previous six months, data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute revealed.



The Ifo business confidence index rose to 99.6, while economists' had expected the reading to remain unchanged at February's score of 98.5. The index rose for the first time since August 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX