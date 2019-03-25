

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of the ROSA ONE Spine System for robotically assisted minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries. The company said its ROSA ONE Spine combines robotics and navigation, and the platform features 3D intraoperative planning software.



Aure Bruneau, Zimmer Biomet's Group President, Spine, CMF and Thoracic and Surgery Assisting Technology, said: 'We are extremely excited about the addition of ROSA ONE Spine to our already released ROSA ONE Brain and ROSA Knee Systems.'



