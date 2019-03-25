

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced its Board sent an open letter to the company's shareholders regarding the definitive merger agreement with Celgene Corp. (CELG). The Board firmly believes that the Celgene acquisition is the right transaction at the right time for the company's shareholders. Bristol-Myers expects the deal to provide greater than 40% accretion to Bristol-Myers Squibb standalone EPS in the first year and accretive each year thereafter through 2025.



The company said the combined pipeline includes six expected near-term product launches (including five from Celgene) representing more than $15 billion in non-risk adjusted revenue potential; of the six near-term product launches,



