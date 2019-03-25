

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria production index expanded in January from a year ago, data from Statistics Austria showed Monday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction advanced a working-day adjusted 8.2 percent year-on-year in January following a 4.4 percent rise in December.



Industrial output grew 7.2 percent over the year and construction output went up 13.8 percent in January.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose 2.2 percent and construction output registered a 1.0 percent growth.



On a monthly basis, the production index grew a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in January, after 1.3 percent rise in the previous month.



