

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Goldcorp Inc. (GG, GG.TO) announced Monday that Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) has been granted clearance by the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) with respect to its pending acquisition of Goldcorp, as previously announced on January 14, 2019. Newmont could complete the acquisition of Goldcorp as of April 18, 2019.



Goldcorp will be holding a special meeting of shareholders on April 4, 2019 to seek approval for the proposed plan of arrangement with Newmont.



After consulting with its financial and legal advisors and following careful consideration, the Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that Goldcorp shareholders vote FOR the proposed plan of arrangement with Newmont.



