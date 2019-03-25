

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer price inflation rose in February for the first time in five months, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.7 percent increase in each of the previous two months.



The producer price inflation has been slowing since peaking at 5.3 percent in September.



Excluding energy prices, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent annually, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Among components, energy prices rose 5.8 percent from last year. Meanwhile, intermediate goods and non-durable goods prices fell by 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, in February.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, after edging up 0.1 percent in January.



