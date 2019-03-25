

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The recession warning from Bond Market in more than 12 years and the growing worries on Brexit are reflecting on market sentiments as well as investors' appetite for risk.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open sharply lower on Monday. Asian shares finished in the red, while European shares are trading lower.



Apple is expected to announce its streaming service on Monday at a special event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters Monday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Apple recorded a decline in sales reflecting slowdown in China.



Fed National Activity Index for February and Manufacturing Survey for March are the major economic announcements today.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 70.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 30.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended the session at their worst levels on Friday. The Dow tumbled 460.19 points or 1.8 percent to 25,502.32, the Nasdaq plummeted 196.29 points or 2.5 percent to 7,642.67 and the S&P 500 plunged 54.17 points or 1.9 percent to 2,800.71.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.10 versus a decline of 0.43 in the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for March will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for General Activity Index is 10.0, down from 13.1 in the previous month.



Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday. Chinese shares were down. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 61.12 points or 2 percent to 3,043.03, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 590.01 points or 2.03 percent to 28,523.35.



Japanese shares led regional losses. The Nikkei 225 Index plummeted 650.23 points or 3 percent to finish at 20,977.11, while the broader Topix closed 2.5 percent lower at 1,577.41.



Australian markets ended at over one-month lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped 69.00 points or 1.1 percent to 6,126.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 72.20 points or 1.2 percent at 6,208.70.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 22.43 points or 0.20 percent. The German DAX is losing 21.07 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 35.43 points or 0.49 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 10.28 points or 0.11 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.11 percent.



