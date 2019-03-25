

Admiral Group plc ('Admiral')



25 March 2019



In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Admiral announces that with effect from 1 April 2019, Annette Court, non-executive Chairman of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director of The Sage Group plc, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. For further information please contact:



Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034



James Carnduff, Communications 029 20434232



Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



