

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended notably higher on Monday, extending gains to a third successive session, as traders continued to seek the safe haven asset amid lingering worries about global economic slowdown.



The dollar's weakness, risks of a no-deal Brexit and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks also contributed to the increased interest in the commodity.



The dollar, which gained significant ground on Friday, faltered today, and was still down in negative territory despite recovering some lost ground as the day progressed. It was last seen hovering around 96.50, down 0.13% from previous close.



Gold futures for April ended up $10.30, or 0.8%, at $1,322.60 an ounce, the highest settlement since February 26, 2019.



On Friday, gold futures for April ended up $5.00, or 0.4%, at $1,312.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.160, at $15.567 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.8565, up $0.0140 from previous close.



With recent weak data from the euro zone and the U.S. raising concerns about global economic slowdown, and fears of U.S. going into a recession rising following the decline of 10-year treasury yields to below the three-month rate for the first time since 2007, investors appear keen on moving away from riskier assets.



The U.S. economy has fared relatively well amid a global economic slowdown. However, the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has warned about the negative impact slowing growth in Europe and China will have on the U.S.



