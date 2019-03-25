

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian stock market ended marginally down on Monday after spending much of the session in the red, swinging back and forth in a tight range.



Worries about global economic slowdown, lower crude oil prices and uncertainty about Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks rendered the mood cautious and price movements extremely sluggish.



Materials and consumer staples shares moved higher. Energy stocks declined sharply. Shares from healthcare, financial, discretionary and information technology sections turned in a mixed performance.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 23.47 points, or 0.15%, at 16,065.86, after scaling a low of 16,021.00 and a high of 16,113.16 intraday.



On Friday, the TSX ended down 155.26 points, or 0.96%, at 16,089.33.



The Capped Energy Index shed 1.91%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 2 to 3%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) declined 4.7%.



Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) declined 1.7%, Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) shed 1.6%, while Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) ended modestly lower and Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) gained more than 1%.



The Capped Materials Index gained more than 1%. Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) jumped 4.2%, Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO) gained 2.7%, Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) ended nearly 6% up and B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) surged up 2.6%.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended with strong gains.



Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) declined 2.4% after the company announced that Eric Sprott will retire as Chairman and a member of the Board on May 7, 2019.



Among the stocks in the healthcare space, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 2.25%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) jumped 6% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) advanced 0.55%.



CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) lost more than 2%, Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) declined 1.5% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) ended 0.67% down.



Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended 2.5% down and Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) declined 1.47%.



Among the stocks in the financial index, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shed 0.8% and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shed about 0.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) declined marginally, while Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) posted a small gain.



Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) ended more than 1% down and while Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) edged down marginally, while Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained nearly 0.5%.



Among consumer staples stocks, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) gained 3.25% and George Weston (WN.TO) advanced 1.1%.



U.S. stocks were moving back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The major averages finished the day little changed. While the Dow inched up 0.1%, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both edged down by 0.1%.



European and Asian markets ended lower on Monday, with recent data from across the globe and an inverted U.S. yield curve fueling fears of a recession and sending stock prices lower.



Investors were also tracking news on Brexit and looking ahead to the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.



In commodities, West Texas Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.22, or 0.4%, at $58.82 a barrel.



Gold futures for April ended up $10.30, or 0.8%, at $1,322.60 an ounce, the highest settlement since February 26, 2019.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.160, at $15.567 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.8565, up $0.0140 from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX