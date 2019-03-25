

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.90 billion, down from NZ$5.32 billion in January. Exports are called at NZ$4.70 billion, up from NZ$4.40 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at NZ$200 million following the NZ$914 million shortfall a month earlier.



Japan will see February numbers for corporate service prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on year - up from 1.1 percent in January.



Hong Kong will provide February data for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth HKD359.00 billion and exports were at HKD348.70 billion for a trade deficit of HKD10.29 billion.



Singapore will release February numbers for industrial production; in January, production was up 0.9 percent on month and down 3.1 percent on year.



