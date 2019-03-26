

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.1 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - shy of expectations for a gain of 1.2 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in January (originally 1.1 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.3 percent after sinking 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for freight and airline transportation and postal activities.



Prices were down for advertising, hotels, employment agencies, leasing and rental and communications services.



