

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Shell US LNG, LLC signed a Project Framework Agreement or PFA that provides the framework to further develop a large-scale LNG export facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana toward a potential final investment decision or FID.



In addition, the parties have started actively engaging with LNG Engineering, Procurement and Contracting (EPC) companies with a plan to issue an Invitation to Tender (ITT) in the weeks ahead.



The Lake Charles LNG project brings together two leading entities - Shell as a worldwide leader in gas and LNG, and Energy Transfer as one of the largest pipeline operators in the U.S. - to advance a project to monetize abundant, low-cost U.S. gas for export to global customers.



The Lake Charles project is a 50/50 venture between Energy Transfer and Shell. The project, if sanctioned through an affirmative FID, would convert Energy Transfer's existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification terminal to an LNG export facility with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45 million tonnes per annum to export U.S. natural gas to global customers. The project is fully permitted, uses existing infrastructure and benefits from abundant natural gas supply and proximity to major pipeline infrastructure, including Energy Transfer's vast pipeline network. If built, the project is estimated to create up to 5,000 local jobs during construction and 200 full-time positions when fully operational.



