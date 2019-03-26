

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported that its current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2019. The Group said its underlying operating profit for 2018/19 is expected to be higher than 2017/18. Group revenue is expected to be higher than last year, largely reflecting the allowed regulatory revenue changes.



United Utilities Group said, as the company continues to invest in its asset base, it expects a small increase in group net debt at 31 March 2019 compared with the position as at 30 September 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX