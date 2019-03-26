sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,525 Euro		-0,05
-0,34 %
WKN: A1C2GZ ISIN: GB00B3MBS747 Ticker-Symbol: 0OC 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,103
15,428
09:32
15,145
15,42
09:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLES GROUP LIMITED
COLES GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLES GROUP LIMITED7,43+3,48 %
OCADO GROUP PLC14,525-0,34 %