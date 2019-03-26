

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barr(A.G.) plc. (BAG.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders for the year ended 26 January 2019 declined to 35.8 million pounds or 31.47 pence per share from 37.2 million pounds or 32.24 pence per share last year.



Statutory profit before tax was 44.5 million pounds in the latest-period, reflecting a one-off past service pension charge of 0.7 million pounds, while Statutory profit before tax 44.9 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 2.5% to 45.2 million pounds from 44.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Basic earnings per share before exceptional items increased by 2.3% to 32.03 pence from 31.30 pence in the previous year.



Revenue grew by 5.6% to 279.0 million pounds from 264.1 million pounds last year.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said 'We have exciting plans to deliver across the Group and are confident of continuing to make further progress in the coming year.'



The Board recommended a final dividend of 12.74 pence per share to give a proposed total dividend for the full year of 16.64 pence per share, a full year increase of 7.0% on the prior year. The final dividend is payable on 7 June 2019 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 10 May 2019. The ex-dividend date is 9 May 2019.



In relation to packaging in particular the company is committed to introducing 30% recycled material into our PET bottles by 2022, with a longer-term ambition of up to 50%.



