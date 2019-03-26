

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc (DEB.L) said it has noted Sports Direct International plc's announcement of 25 March that it is considering a possible offer for Debenhams. The Group stated that any firm proposal from Sports Direct regarding an offer for the company will be given due consideration by the board.



Debenhams acknowledges that a new request to convene a shareholder meeting was received from Sports Direct on 21 March.



Also, Debenhams noted that the company will continue with its plan to obtain the funding required, as outlined in the Group's statement of 22 March 2019.



