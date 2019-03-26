

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB.L) announced it has noted that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Novartis' Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of two distinct indications - CD19-positive relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CD19-positive r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Oxford Biomedica is the sole manufacturer of the lentiviral vector used in Kymriah.



Oxford Biomedica signed an agreement with Novartis in July 2017 for the commercial and clinical supply of lentiviral vectors used to generate Kymriah and other undisclosed CAR-T products with the potential to generate in excess of $100 million in income for Oxford Biomedica over the three years of the contract.



