

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as the pound dipped and housebuilders rallied amid indications that majority members of parliament are in favor of retaining close ties with the EU.



The British pound edged lower against both the euro and dollar after lawmakers voted to wrest control of the Brexit process from the government.



MPs will now vote on a range of Brexit options on Wednesday in order to give meaningful direction ahead.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.35 percent at 7,202 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Housebuilders Baratt Developments and Persimmon rose 1-2 percent after MPs voted to take control of the parliamentary timetable. They will now decide on whether the U.K. can agree on a deal with closer ties to Brussels.



ConvaTec Group soared 7.2 percent on the buzz that Sweden's private equity firm EQT is considering a possible bid for the company.



Ferguson lost 8.7 percent. The heating and plumbing equipment supplier said it expects trading profits to be at the lower end of analyst expectations this year.



Platinum miner Lonmin dropped 3 percent after investors overwhelmingly voted against the remuneration report.



Cash-strapped regional Africa airline Fastjet declined over 5 percent after it secured another extension on its loan agreement.



Sports Direct gained 1 percent as it considers a cash bid for Debenhams.



Online grocery service Ocado jumped 4.5 percent after signing a technology partnership agreement with Australia's Coles Group.



