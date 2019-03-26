

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales rose in February, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The turnover of retail trade rose a seasonally and working day adjusted 1.6 percent in February compared to the corresponding month last year.



The volume of retail sales, which excludes the effects of price changes, rose 0.5 percent from a year ago.



Turnover in the daily consumer goods trade rose 1.5 percent and the sales volume fell 0.7 percent in February.



Daily consumer goods accounted for 49.8 per cent of turnover in retail trade turnover in 2016.



The statistics office is set to release data on trade sales on April 15.



